API Perforating, Wyreline Transformation agree to merge, forming API Wyreline

API Perforating, a provider of wireline services, is merging with Wyreline Transformation, resulting in the creation of API Wyreline.

Justin Anderson, the current CEO of API, will lead API Wyreline as CEO. Cameron Kirkpatrick, founder and CEO of Wyre, will join the Board of Directors for API Wyreline as the COO, bringing his experience and vision to the executive leadership team. David Wesson, former Wyre Board Chairman, will also be joining the Board of Directors of API Wyreline.

“Joining forces with API is a significant milestone in our journey,” said Mr Wesson. “Integrating Wyre’s innovative technology with API’s established market presence is a win-win, paving the way for exciting advancements in the industry.”

Mr Kirkpatrick echoed a similar sentiment: “This is a transformative moment for Wyre. Merging with API expands our footprint into new markets, enhancing our capabilities in coated wireline and horizontal braided line fishing. The minimal overlap in operating areas and customer base makes this merger an ideal match for both parties.”