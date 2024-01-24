Rolls-Royce opens MTU Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center in US

Rolls-Royce Power Systems Division announced it has opened a new Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center on its maximum transmission unit (mtu) Aiken campus in South Carolina.

The new 69,000 sq ft (6,400 sq m) facility, announced in 2021, brings formerly outsourced workshop and warehouse operations in-house and expands them to provide remanufacturing and overhaul of mtu Series 2000, Series 4000 and Detroit Diesel 2-Cycle engines and components, plus internal and external rework services.

Initially focused on parts remanufacturing for after-sales support, the facility targets to remanufacture 20,000 parts per year once fully operational, thus greatly improving spare part availability and customer support in the region.

“We have more than 150,000 engines in the field and our service business is growing. Service is not just maintenance and repair, but also upgrades, remanufacturing and digital services for predictive maintenance. Our customers trust us, and we want to fulfill this trust throughout the product lifecycle and into the next,” said Dr Jörg Stratmann, CEO, Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “To achieve this, excellent service is essential – and our Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center in Aiken will be a main pillar for serving our customers in the Americas.”

Remanufacturing offers a lifecycle investment for customers, returning equipment to like-new condition and resulting in lower acquisition, maintenance and operation costs. Instead of disposing of an engine or component at the end of its useful life, they are overhauled.

“Remanufacturing is yet another part of our energy transition and sustainability story,” Mr Stratmann continued. “With engines approved to run on sustainable fuels, we are significantly reducing emissions, and with remanufacturing, we can get a second, third or even fourth lifetime from basically the same raw materials. It’s a total story of emissions and consumption reduction.”

The new Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center in Aiken will follow proven processes and procedures already established in global plant locations such as the facility in Magdeburg, Germany. This very thorough process ensures that used engines and assemblies are fully disassembled, cleaned and inspected, then reworked and reassembled using new or remanufactured parts to replace any outdated, worn or damaged components.