Mahato PSC PC-01 exploration well commences drilling

Cue Energy Limited has started drilling the PC-01 exploration well within the Mahato PSC (Production Sharing Contract), Central Sumatra, Indonesia.

The well was spud on 4 November 2024 and is expected to reach a depth of 5,600 ft within two to three weeks. As of 11 November 2024, the first section of the well, down to about 1,500 ft, had been successfully drilled and cased.

The PC-01 well aims to test the presence of hydrocarbons in the PC prospect, primarily targeting the Miocene-age Bekasap sandstone located at a depth of approximately 4,800 ft. A secondary target is the Miocene-age Telisa sandstone reservoir located at a depth of approximately 3,800 ft.

The Bekasap reservoir is the primary producing reservoir in the PB field, which currently produces more than 6,000 barrels of oil per day (100%). Cue’s interest is 11.25%.