McDermott awarded Harriet Alpha cecommissioning contract

Nov 13, 2024
Per a new contract awarded by Santos, McDermott will provide EPRD services, including engineering, procurement and fabrication of specialized equipment, as well as the removal and transportation of the platform structure to an onshore facility for dismantling and disposal. The contract scope also includes the removal, transportation and disposal of a flare tower, exploration well and subsea development system comprising of two subsea template wells.

Project management and engineering will be executed by McDermott’s team in Perth, Australia, with support from Batam, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

