TotalEnergies acquires 25% interest in Block 53, offshore Suriname

Jun 27, 2025
TotalEnergies signed an agreement to acquire the 25% interest held by Moeve (formerly known as CEPSA) in Block 53, offshore Suriname, joining APA (45%, operator) and Petronas (30%) as partner in this license.

Block 53 lies directly east of Block 58, where TotalEnergies (40%, operator) and its partners announced the Final Investment Decision for the GranMorgu development in October 2024. Block 53 contains the Baja-1 discovery, drilled near the border of Block 58.

