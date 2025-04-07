Lime Petroleum signs Borr Drilling jackup for 120-day campaign in Benin

Lime Petroleum signed a contract with Borr Gerd Limited for the Gerd jackup rig, which will be used for an anticipated 120-day drilling campaign in Benin. The Sèmè Field in Benin is operated by Akrake, which holds an approximately 76 percent working interest in the Sèmè Field, aims to submit a field development plan to the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines, and restart production in the field in H2 2025.

The Offshore Benin Basin (OBB), which includes the Sèmè oilfield, belongs to the Benin Coastal Basin, one of the coastal basins of the Dahomey Embayment. The Dahomey Embayment (from western Nigeria to eastern Ghana) is part of the northern Gulf of Guinea, a prolific petroleum province where many fields were discovered on the continental shelf or in waters less than 2,000 m deep.

In 1968, Union Oil of California discovered the Sèmè Field (also known as the Seme-Kpodji Field) 15 km off the coast in water depths ranging from 20 to 54 m. In late 1973, Union Oil proposed a development plan to the Benin Government, but negotiations fell through and so relinquished its exploration acreage.