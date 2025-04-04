Petrogas awards Netherlands decommissioning contract to Heerema

Petrogas awarded Heerema Marine Contractors an integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) decommissioning contract for multiple North Sea platforms.

The work involves removing the Haven, Hoorn, Helm and Helder platforms from Block Q1 of the Dutch sector in the Southern North Sea. The execution of the offshore removals will take place over several years.

Over the last 40 years of production, the platforms have been important contributors to the Dutch oil and gas industry, with the Helm platform being the first to produce oil on the Dutch continental shelf for the Dutch market, starting production in October 1982. Their removal is the final stage in a key part of the Netherlands’ energy history.