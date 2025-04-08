Mari Energies makes third gas/condensate discovery at Spinwam-1 well

Mari Energies made a third gas/condensate discovery at the Spinwam-1 exploratory well in the Hangu Formation, Waziristan Block, North Waziristan, KP. The Hangu Formation has tested an impressive flow of 23.85 MMSCFD of gas and 122 bbl/day of condensate at a Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 4,042 psig on a 32/64” choke.

This follows recent discoveries in the Samanasuk and Kawagarh formations within the same well, reinforcing the hydrocarbon potential of the region. Additional testing is ongoing to assess the well’s full production capacity.

Mari Energies Limited operates the Waziristan Block with a 55% working interest, alongside partners Oil and Gas Development Company (35%) and Orient Petroleum Inc. (10%).