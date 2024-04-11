KCA Deutag secures land drilling contracts in the Middle East, Latin America

KCA Deutag announced the award of land drilling contracts in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Bolivia, totaling $204 million.

In Oman, the company has secured contracts for five rigs with one customer worth a combined $181 million, which amounts to 18 years of additional work. The company also secured three short-term extensions in Saudi Arabia with a total value of $16 million.

As part of the Oman agreement, two rigs are being upgraded with Kenera Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.

In Latin America, KCA Deutag landed a six-month extension of a rig in Bolivia worth approximately $6 million and the finalization of two short-term workover contracts in Peru.