Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

KCA Deutag secures land drilling contracts in the Middle East, Latin America

Apr 11, 2024
0 94 Less than a minute

KCA Deutag announced the award of land drilling contracts in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Bolivia, totaling $204 million.

In Oman, the company has secured contracts for five rigs with one customer worth a combined $181 million, which amounts to 18 years of additional work. The company also secured three short-term extensions in Saudi Arabia with a total value of $16 million.

As part of the Oman agreement, two rigs are being upgraded with Kenera Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.

In Latin America, KCA Deutag landed a six-month extension of a rig in Bolivia worth approximately $6 million and the finalization of two short-term workover contracts in Peru.

Apr 11, 2024
0 94 Less than a minute

Related Articles

PetroNor E&P makes oil discovery offshore Congo

Apr 11, 2024

Petrobras strikes oil in the Potiguar Basin offshore Brazil

Apr 11, 2024

Stena Drilling secures 1-well program offshore Morocco

Apr 11, 2024

Equinor awards contract extension to Shelf Drilling offshore Norway

Apr 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button