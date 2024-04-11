PetroNor E&P makes oil discovery offshore Congo

PetroNor E&P encountered oil bearing sandstones at the Sud field, offshore Congo. Dixstone Drilling’s Axima jackup drilled the well, with work on the new Tchibeli NE infill well beginning on 8 February 2024. The well was successfully drilled to a depth of 4,248 mMD.

The well has now been completed and put on production. Reservoir properties from logs were in the prognosis, as expected, and the well is currently being production tested.

Another update touched on the commissioning of the new Tchendo 2 platform, which is ongoing and estimated to be completed by the end of April. When operational, this platform will effectively make PNGF Sud independent of power import and is expected to improve overall production efficiency.