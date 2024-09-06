Island Drilling starts abandonment campaign in Mauritania

Island Drilling’s Island Innovator will perform plugging and abandonment of four firm wells in the Tullow Oil-operated Banda and Tiof fields offshore Mauritania. The scope of work includes the abandonment of suspended subsea exploration and appraisal wells, as well as various seabed cleanup activities.

The Banda and Tiof fields are two oil and gas accumulations offshore Mauritania, located in water depths ranging from 200 m to 1,200 m. The licenses are situated approximately 53 km and 84 km offshore Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The work is estimated to take 75 days in total, with commencement of the project starting on the 16th of August 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Tullow in Mauritania and look forward to a successful completion of the plugging and abandonment work in the Banda and Tiof fields, said Island Drilling CEO Roger Simmenes.