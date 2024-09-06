NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Transocean wins $123 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

Sep 6, 2024
0 286 Less than a minute

Reliance Industries has awarded a binding Letter of Award to Transocean for the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 for six wells offshore India. The estimated 300-day program is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026 and is estimated to contribute approximately $123 million in backlog, excluding additional services and a mobilization fee.

The award also includes multiple options. If all options are exercised, the rig would remain in India through the end of 2029.

Sep 6, 2024
0 286 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Island Drilling starts abandonment campaign in Mauritania

Sep 6, 2024

Shelf Drilling awarded contracts in West Africa

Sep 6, 2024

Criterium will spud its first operated well in onshore Indonesia

Sep 6, 2024

Talos Energy announces new discovery and additional prospect

Sep 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button