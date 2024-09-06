Global and Regional MarketsNews

Shelf Drilling awarded contracts in West Africa

Sep 6, 2024
Shelf Drilling has secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Mentor covering 10 wells for an estimated duration of 450 days in direct continuation of the rig’s current campaign in Nigeria, with a contract value of $60 million.

In addition, the company secured a letter of award for the Shelf Drilling Achiever for a multi-year campaign scheduled to commence in October 2024. The company expects to execute a contract for this program in the very near-term.

The Shelf Drilling Achiever rig is currently being mobilized to West Africa on a dry transport carrier, expected to arrive before the end of September 2024. Concurrently, Shelf Drilling is mobilizing the Main Pass IV rig using the same dry transport carrier, and this rig is also expected to commence operations before the end of 2024.

