Intelligent completion system enables continuous communication with downhole tools

In February, Baker Hughes launched its SureCONTROL Plus electric intelligent completion system for subsea and dry tree wells. The system is designed to reduce the number of control lines and connections during completion operations through the use of a digital telemetry system, which enables continuous two-way communication with downhole equipment. In this video interview with DC taken from the 2025 OTC on 6 May, Ricardo Tirado, Global Director – Intelligent Production Systems at Baker Hughes, spoke about the system and the potential value it can provide, as well as an upcoming field deployment in the North Sea in July.

