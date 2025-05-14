NewsSafety and ESGVideos

OTC workshop brings high school students closer to energy production

May 14, 2025
On 8 May, Energy4me, an organization that supports energy education around the world, held its Student STEM Workshop at the 2025 OTC in Houston. The workshop saw 95 students from high schools in and around the Greater Houston area participate in activities that further developed their understanding of the science that makes energy production possible. Among other things, students received hands-on instruction developed by the National Energy Education Development Project (NEED), a provider of energy education programs and materials to schools in the US. They also received the opportunity to walk the OTC exhibition floor and see new technologies on display. DC followed the students around for the day to chronicle their experiences and talked to teachers and representatives from NEED about the role education plays in building the next generation of energy leaders.

