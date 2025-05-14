Weatherford collaborates with Amazon Web Services to enhance operational efficiency

Weatherford signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), part of which included choosing AWS as its preferred cloud provider and migrating and modernizing its software and hardware suite to AWS.

AWS will also support the development of technologies that allow customers to integrate, harmonize and analyze multi-asset data within a scalable, API-compatible model, driving operational efficiency and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Additionally, the collaboration will enhance the WFRD Software Launchpad, a platform that provides customers with access to Weatherford-built and Weatherford-partnered applications. The Launchpad ensures that customers retain control over their data while managing multiple software solutions without being locked into a single application.