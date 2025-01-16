INPEX awarded eight licenses in Norway’s awards

INPEX was offered eight production license awards in Norway through its subsidiary as part of the Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2024. The awarded licenses are PL 1263, PL 318 D (an extension of PL 318), PL 1264, PL 1257 and PL 636 D (an extension of PL 636) located between the northern North Sea and the southern Norwegian Sea, and PL 1276, PL 1274, PL 1194 C (an extension of PL 1194) located in the northern Norwegian Sea.

The annual APA licensing rounds aim to promote further oil and gas exploration in previously explored areas by allowing applications to be submitted for any acreage within predefined areas where production licenses have not been awarded or where previous licenses have been surrendered.

IIN was offered licenses PL 1263 and PL 1264 as operator, bringing the total number of licenses operated by IIN to three.