Helmerich & Payne completes acquisition of KCA Deutag

Helmerich & Payne has announced it has completed its acquisition of KCA Deutag.

President and CEO of H&P, John Lindsay, commented, “We are excited to complete this transformative acquisition and welcome KCA Deutag’s talented employees to H&P. Today marks an important milestone for our company, customers and shareholders as we create an organization with an enhanced global footprint, exceptional service capability and superior technology offering. We

are focused on ensuring a seamless transition and delivering on the strategic and financial benefits of the transaction.”

CEO of KCA Deutag, Joseph Elkhoury, commented: “This announcement represents a significant milestone in the strategic transformation journey of KCA Deutag and delivers benefits to all stakeholders: our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities where we live and work.”

“We look forward to joining H&P, combining the strengths of our people together with our geographical footprint, to create an organisation with an unrivalled global network, service capability and technology offering.”