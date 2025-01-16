NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Talos: Successful drilling results at Katmai West #2 well

Jan 16, 2025
Talos Energy announced that the Katmai West #2 well located in the Ewing Bank area of the US Gulf of Mexico successfully encountered commercial quantities of oil and natural gas. The drillship West Vela began drilling the Katmai West #2 well in late October 2024.

Talos plans to case and suspend the well by late January 2025 while the company finalizes completion plans to be executed in Q2 2025. Production is expected to start later that same quarter. The well will be connected to the existing subsea infrastructure that flows to the Tarantula facility, which has been expanded to increase capacity to 35 million boe/d.

Talos anticipates the Katmai wells will be rate-constrained under the upgraded capacity, allowing for extended flat-to-low decline production from the facility.

Talos, as operator, holds a 50% working interest, with entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation holding the other 50% in Katmai West field. Talos is the 100% owner and operator of the Tarantula facility.

