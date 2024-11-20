Industry organizations raise awareness on challenges women face in building offshore careers

Gender diversity is an increasing priority for the oil and gas industry, with drillers and operators making concerted efforts show that the industry is a viable option for women to have long, thriving careers. For the past eight years, the Women Offshore Foundation has collaborated with industry leaders and raised awareness about the challenges women face working in offshore environments. In this interview with DC from the 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting in San Antonio on 14 November, Laura McFalls, VP of Women Offshore, spoke about the work the foundation is doing to help women find and develop careers within the industry. She also talked about the steps drillers and operators can take to encourage women to join their ranks, as well as the importance of casting a wide net to find women from non-engineering backgrounds who could add value to their organizations.

