Data-driven automation provides pathway to optimize drilling wells for CCS

Nov 20, 2024
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has emerged as a potentially viable route for drillers to contribute to the world’s sustainability push. The automated systems that process downhole data to help drillers drill oil and gas wells more efficiently can also be a major benefit in drilling CCS injection wells, said Alain Hermans, Manager of Process Industries, EMEA at Rockwell Automation. In this interview with DC from the 2024 ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi on 4 November, Mr Hermans discussed the efficiencies that data-driven automation can help drillers unlock in carbon capture operations. He also talked about Rockwell’s partnership with Drillmec on developing an automated drilling system for carbon capture wells, along with its other work in the Middle East.

