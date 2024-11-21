Velesto, Petronas and NOV to collaborate on automation, robotics

Velesto signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petronas through Malaysia Petroleum Management and National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to implement rig mechanized automation processes and integrate robotics into drilling operations.

The MoU aims to establish a collaborative framework that leverages NOV’s drilling automation system (NOVOS) and other Energy Carbon Optimization Solutions (ECOS), including robotics technology, on Velesto-operated rigs to enhance operational performance and safety. This collaboration also focuses on transforming and optimizing drilling operation efficiency in Malaysia, reducing emissions and achieving cost efficiency through advanced automation and digitalization technologies.

Under the MoU, Petronas will provide steer and operational guidance on the deployment of this technology to ensure the deployment of NOVOS and robotics aligns with its strategic goals. Velesto will oversee the integration and optimization of these systems on its drilling rigs, while NOV will provide technical support and training for local implementation and knowledge transfer.