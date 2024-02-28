Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Helix lands deepwater well intervention contract offshore Nigeria

Feb 28, 2024
0 329 Less than a minute
The Q4000 semisubmersible. (Source: Helix Energy Solutions)

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced a deepwater well intervention contract award by Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria.

The project, located in the Erha and Usan fields, is expected to start in September 2024 with the vessel expected to be in Nigeria into 2025. The fields are located approximately 97 km offshore Nigeria in water depths ranging from 700 m to 1,500 m.

Under the contract, Helix will provide the Q4000, a DP3 riser-based semisubmersible well intervention vessel, a 10k intervention riser system, remotely operated vehicles, project management and engineering services to cover fully integrated well intervention services from production enhancement to plug and abandonment.

Feb 28, 2024
0 329 Less than a minute

Related Articles

GA Drilling & ZeroGeo collaborate on deep geothermal power project

Feb 29, 2024

MCF Energy begins drilling exploration well onshore Austria

Feb 28, 2024

Noble secures contract with DNO Norge offshore Norway

Feb 27, 2024

SNEPCo conducts first remotely controlled well completion offshore Nigeria

Feb 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button