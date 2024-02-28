Helix lands deepwater well intervention contract offshore Nigeria

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced a deepwater well intervention contract award by Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria.

The project, located in the Erha and Usan fields, is expected to start in September 2024 with the vessel expected to be in Nigeria into 2025. The fields are located approximately 97 km offshore Nigeria in water depths ranging from 700 m to 1,500 m.

Under the contract, Helix will provide the Q4000, a DP3 riser-based semisubmersible well intervention vessel, a 10k intervention riser system, remotely operated vehicles, project management and engineering services to cover fully integrated well intervention services from production enhancement to plug and abandonment.