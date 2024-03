MCF Energy spudded the Welchau-1 gas exploration well using the RED Drilling & Services GmbH (RED) E200 drill rig in the ADX-AT-II exploration license in Upper Austria.

The well drilled a 17 1/2-in. hole at a depth of 125 m where a 13 3/8-in. casing was run in the hole and cemented back to the surface. This completes the first planned protection string of casing outlined in the approved drilling program.