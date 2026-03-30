Greenland Energy taps Stampede Drilling for Jameson Land campaign

Greenland Energy signed a five-year drilling agreement with Stampede Drilling to execute a two-well campaign in the Jameson Land Basin of East Greenland. Under the agreement, the joint venture will use Stampede’s Rig #12, which is equipped for Arctic conditions, with the first well scheduled to spud in 2026. Stampede will also provide crews and technical personnel for the program.

The agreement follows the completion of the business combination between Pelican Holdco, Pelican Acquisition Corporation, March GL Company and Greenland Exploration, which closed 25 March 2026, forming Greenland Energy.