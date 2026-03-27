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Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q1 Technology Forum, 26 March, Houston, Texas

Mar 27, 2026
0 18,477 Less than a minute

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q1 Technology Forum, “Is Drilling Engineering Evolving? How Is AI Enabling?” was held 26 March in Houston, Texas. A diverse group of industry experts shed light on various collaborative efforts, including formal Joint-Industry Projects (JIPs), university-led research and development programs, and broader initiatives within different industry forums such as the IADC committees.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

Mar 27, 2026
0 18,477 Less than a minute

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