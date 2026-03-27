Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q1 Technology Forum, 26 March, Houston, Texas

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q1 Technology Forum, “Is Drilling Engineering Evolving? How Is AI Enabling?” was held 26 March in Houston, Texas. A diverse group of industry experts shed light on various collaborative efforts, including formal Joint-Industry Projects (JIPs), university-led research and development programs, and broader initiatives within different industry forums such as the IADC committees.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.