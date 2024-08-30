Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

Gas condensate discovered at Baloch-2 well in Pakistan

Aug 30, 2024
The Sinjhoro Block joint venture has made a gas condensate discovery at the Baloch-2 well in the exploratory zone of Sembar Formation located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province, Pakistan.

Baloch-2 well was spudded-in on February 24, 2024 and drilled down to total depth of 3920 m TVD in Sembar Formation as an exploratory effort by operator Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), with in-house evaluation and technical support from its JV partners Orient Petroleum and GHPL.

Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-3 in the Sembar Formation has tested 6.8 million standard cu ft per day of gas and 388 barrels of condensate per day through a 32/64” choke size  at a well head flowing pressure of 2180 psi.

In addition to the appraisal and development of Baloch 2, OGDCL is proactively planning to re-enter existing shut-in wells and develop the full potential of Sembar Formation.

