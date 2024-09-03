Eni and Snam launch Italy’s first CCS project

An Eni and Snam joint venture has announced CO₂ injection activities in the reservoir for Phase 1 of Ravenna CCS. A distinctive element of the Ravenna CCS project is that the facility is fully powered by electricity from renewable sources, avoiding further CO₂ emissions.

Designed to support industrial decarbonization, Ravenna CCS is the first project for the capture, transport and permanent storage of CO₂ in Italy created for exclusively environmental purposes.

Phase 1 of the project will capture, transport and store CO₂ emissions from Eni’s natural gas treatment plant in Casalborsetti, in the municipality of Ravenna, estimated at approximately 25,000 tons of per year.

Once captured, the carbon dioxide is transported to the offshore Porto Corsini Mare Ovest platform through reconverted gas pipelines. The CO₂ will then be injected and stored at a depth of 3,000 m in the depleted Porto Corsini Mare Ovest gas field.

The project is already delivering a reduction of over 90 percent in CO₂ emissions from the Casalborsetti plant’s chimney, rising to peaks of 96 percent.

Over the coming years, with the Phase 2, the industrial-scale development of the project will be able to store up to 4 million tons of CO₂ per year by 2030, in line with the goals defined by Italy’s Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC). To this end, the JV will initiate all the necessary procedures to obtain the permits in accordance with the regulatory framework and in collaboration with the authorities, stakeholders and in particular with the territory.