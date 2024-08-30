Falcon Oil & Gas spuds Shenandoah South 2H

Falcon Oil & Gas has announced the commencement of its 2024 drilling program with the spudding of the Shenandoah South 2H (SS2H) horizontal well in exploration permit 98 in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Following the drilling of the SS2H well, Tamboran B2 will immediately move to the Shenandoah South 3H (SS3H) well off the same well pad location ahead of the stimulation program. Both wells will be drilled with a H&P super-spec FlexRig® Flex 3 Rig and will include a horizontal section of approximately 3,000 m targeting the Amungee Member B-shale at an estimated target depth of 3,020 m. Each well is expected to be drilled in 30 days.

The wells will be stimulated with up to 60 stages using the Liberty Energy modern frac fleet currently being mobilized from the US to Australia. The increased efficiency and performance of the Liberty fleet is expected to result in a material increase in the completed stages per day and optimized gas flows.

Initial flow test results from each well are expected in Q1 2025. Once flow testing is complete, both wells will be suspended as future producers to supply the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project, which is expected to commence production in H1 2026, subject to final stakeholder and regulatory approvals.