Falcon Oil & Gas issues operations update

Falcon Oil & Gas provided an update on operations in exploration permit 98 in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia with its joint venture partner, Tamboran B2.

On 30 August 2024 Falcon announced the 2024 drilling program with the spudding of the Shenandoah South 2H (SS2H) horizontal well in EP98 with the Helmerich & Payne FlexRig. The SS2H well is located approximately 2.7 m north of the previously flow tested SSS1H well in EP117.

The SS2H well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 20,669 ft in 35 days, intersecting the Amungee B Shale as prognosed. This included a 9,843-ft horizontal section that was successfully geo-steered within the shale without the need for a pilot hole. Data from the SS2H well has demonstrated geological rock properties consistent with the SS1H location, with strong gas shows across the entire horizontal section and no observed faulting. When preparing to run production casing a downhole mechanical issue was unable to be remediated, which resulted in the SS2H well being plugged and sidetracked.

The SS2H ST1 sidetrack well is currently at a depth of 16,201 ft, and it is hoped that the drilling of the well will be completed in the coming days.

Following the drilling of the SS2H ST1 sidetrack well, the Helmerich & Payne rig will skid across the same pad in preparation for the drilling of the SS3H well, which is planned to be completed with a 10,000-ft horizontal section.

Liberty Energy’s frac fleet was successfully mobilized to the Beetaloo Basin ahead of the 120-stage stimulation campaign (60 stages each) for the SS2H ST1 and SS3H wells. The program will be the largest stimulation campaign in the Beetaloo Basin to date and is projected to deliver an increase to the number of completions per day compared to historic completions in the basin. This is expected to deliver increased completions efficiency, which drives completion cost reduction.

Falcon Australia will participate in both wells in the Shenandoah South Pilot Project at its elected participating interest of 5%.