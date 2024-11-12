DeepOcean and Exceed partner for plug and abandonment services

DeepOcean and well management and reservoir specialist Exceed entered into a collaboration agreement to supply vessel-based well plug and abandonment (P&A) services to the global decommissioning market.

The partnership combines DeepOcean’s subsea engineering experience, fleet of WROVs and supporting subsea vessels with Exceed’s well decommissioning services to offer operators a single-contract P&A service that includes equipment, planning, execution and close-out.

The partnership has recently-completed a multi-well, vessel-based P&A campaign on behalf of Serica Energy. This campaign resulted in time and cost-savings as well as reduced CO2 emissions compared with rig-based P&A activity.