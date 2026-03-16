ExxonMobil, Halliburton deploy closed-loop automated well placement system offshore Guyana

Halliburton and ExxonMobil completed a fully closed-loop automated geological well placement system during offshore drilling operations in Guyana.

The project integrated rig automation, automated subsurface interpretation and well placement, and real-time hydraulics to create a single workflow linking geological data, drilling decisions and rig control systems.

The system combined Halliburton’s LOGIX orchestration and automated geosteering technology with the EarthStar ultra-deep resistivity service and Sekal’s DrillTronics system to steer the well within reservoir boundaries while autonomously optimizing drilling and tripping operations.

The automated drilling workflow placed about 470 m of the lateral section within the reservoir, while the reservoir section was completed approximately 15% ahead of plan. Tripping operations were also reduced by about 33%.

The project was executed by the Wells Alliance Guyana team, which includes ExxonMobil, Halliburton, Noble and Sekal. The companies said the system integrates subsurface interpretation, well placement and drilling automation to improve execution efficiency and reservoir contact during offshore well construction.