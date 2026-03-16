NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Eni makes new gas discoveries in Libya

Mar 16, 2026
0 703 1 minute read
New Saipem offshore contract in Nigeria worth $900 million

Eni made two new gas discoveries in Libya. Two adjacent geological structures, Bahr Essalam South 2 (BESS 2) and Bahr Essalam South 3 (BESS 3), were drilled by the B2-16/4 and C1-16/4 wells, located approximately 85 km off the coast in about 650 feet of water, and 16 km south of the Bahr Essalam gas field. Preliminary volumetric estimates indicate that the BESS 2 and BESS 3 structures jointly contain more than 1 trillion cu ft of gas in place.

Gas-bearing intervals were encountered in both wells within the Metlaoui Formation, the main productive reservoir of the area. The acquired data indicates the presence of a high quality reservoir, with productive capacity confirmed by the well test already carried out on the first well.

Their proximity to the Bahr Essalam field will enable rapid development through tie-back to existing offshore facilities.

Mar 16, 2026
0 703 1 minute read

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