NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Staatsolie, PETRONAS sign production sharing contract for Block 66

Jun 18, 2025
0 348 1 minute read
Staatsolie and PETRONAS sign production sharing contract for Block 66

Staatsolie signed a production sharing contract (PSC) with PETRONAS and Paradise Oil for Block 66 in Suriname’s deep offshore.

PETRONAS acquires an 80% interest and the exploration, development and production rights in Block 66. Staatsolie has a 20% interest. PETRONAS has committed to drilling two exploration wells located in promising parts of the block during the first phase of the exploration period.

Block 66 is approximately 3,390 sq km in size and located in the deep offshore with water depths ranging from 1,000 to 2,200 m. The block is in the western part of the Suriname-Guyana Basin and borders Block 52 to the south and Block 58 and Block 53 to the west; blocks where oil and gas discoveries have been made. PETRONAS is now active in Blocks 48, 52, 53, 63, 64 and 66 and has so far made four oil and gas discoveries, with the discoveries in Block 52 undergoing intensive evaluation. 

Jun 18, 2025
0 348 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tamboran to start Shenandoah South drilling in July

Tamboran to start drilling Shenandoah South in July

Jun 18, 2025

Odfjell completes fleet SPS projects and upgrades

Jun 18, 2025
Petrobras reports that it has acquired ten blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin and three blocks in the Pelotas Basin in the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras, partners acquire 10 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin

Jun 18, 2025
Equinor secures exploration acreage in Brazil

Equinor secures exploration acreage in Brazil

Jun 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button