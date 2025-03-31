The Offshore Frontier

Equinor: Johan Castberg oil field in the Barents Sea comes on stream

Mar 31, 2025
0 106 Less than a minute
Equinor: Johan Castberg oil field in the Barents Sea comes on stream

Equinor announced that the Johan Castberg oil field in the Barents Sea came on stream on 31 March. At peak, Johan Castberg can produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, and recoverable volumes are estimated at between 450 and 650 million barrels.

12 of the 30 total wells are ready for production, and this is sufficient to bring the field up to expected plateau production in the second quarter of 2025.

The field’s supply base and helicopter base are in Hammerfest and will be operated from Equinor’s office in Harstad. A total of 30 wells will be drilled on the Johan Castberg field, and drilling operations are expected to continue towards late 2026, which will yield significant activity in Hammerfest.

Mar 31, 2025
0 106 Less than a minute

Related Articles

New MED, OMV Drill an Exploration Well in the Vinekh Prospect

NewMed, OMV to drill exploration well in Vinekh Prospect

Mar 31, 2025
Jadestone to commence well operations at Skua-11

Jadestone to commence well operations at Skua-11

Mar 31, 2025

CNOOC makes 100-million-ton oilfield discovery of Huizhou 19-6

Mar 31, 2025
dno

DNO makes oil and gas discovery in Northern North Sea

Mar 26, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button