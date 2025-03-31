Equinor: Johan Castberg oil field in the Barents Sea comes on stream

Equinor announced that the Johan Castberg oil field in the Barents Sea came on stream on 31 March. At peak, Johan Castberg can produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, and recoverable volumes are estimated at between 450 and 650 million barrels.

12 of the 30 total wells are ready for production, and this is sufficient to bring the field up to expected plateau production in the second quarter of 2025.

The field’s supply base and helicopter base are in Hammerfest and will be operated from Equinor’s office in Harstad. A total of 30 wells will be drilled on the Johan Castberg field, and drilling operations are expected to continue towards late 2026, which will yield significant activity in Hammerfest.