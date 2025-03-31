Jadestone to commence well operations at Skua-11

Jadestone Energy, an independent upstream production and development company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, announces that the Valaris 247 jack-up rig has arrived on location at the Montara field offshore Australia to drill the Skua-11 well side-track (Skua-11ST).

Skua-11ST is the main activity in Jadestone’s 2025 capital program. Operations will cover safe decommissioning of the existing SK-11 well, after which a side-track will be drilled higher in the Skua structure to accelerate the recovery of reserves from this field.

The Skua-11ST program is expected to take about 60 days to complete, with an expected initial oil rate of 3,500 bbls/d when brought onstream and extending the economic life of the Montara field by one year.