OKEA spuds exploration well in Norwegian three-well campaign

OKEA spudded an exploration well in the North Sea’s Barge Field. The well, to be drilled in the southern part of the Talisker discovery, aims to test hydrocarbon presence in geological layers that have not been penetrated before. If successful, its results will help to determine the limits of the accumulation and saturation in the area.

This exploration well is the first of three consecutive wells to be drilled in the same campaign by the rig on the Brage platform. The two subsequent wells will comprise another exploration well and a new production well.

In May 2025, exploration and delineation drilling along the eastern flank of the Brage Field resulted in a discovery in the southern part of the Prince prospect. Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 1.9–17.5 million barrels of oil equivalents (boe) in place.

The Brage Field is located in the northern part of the North Sea, 10 km east of the Oseberg Field and is developed with an integrated production, drilling and living quarters facility with a steel jacket. The field has been in production for a long time, and work is under way to identify new methods to improve recovery. New wells are being drilled, often combined with investigation of nearby prospects.