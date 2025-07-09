NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Vår Energi enters into collaboration agreement with TechnipFMC

Jul 9, 2025
0 122 1 minute read
Vår Energi pre-commits subsea systems to speed up developments

Vår Energi entered into a collaboration agreement with TechnipFMC for delivery of subsea projects for the developments in the Gjøa area in the North Sea.

The collaboration agreement is for five years with the possibility of extension. It covers integrated execution of both SPS (Subsea Production Systems) and SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines) work scopes.

“Currently we are maturing the three oil and gas discoveries for a planned subsea development that will be tied back to the Gjøa platform,” COO of Vår Energi Torger Rød said.

The Gjøa Nord, Cerisa and Ofelia discoveries are estimated to contain up to a total of 110 million barrels of oil equivalent gross. If the license partners decide to proceed, the plan is to coordinate the three developments. This will realize synergies in procurement, engineering, drilling installation and project follow-up. An investment decision is planned in 2026.

Jul 9, 2025
0 122 1 minute read

Related Articles

Northern Ocean Deepsea Mira option exercised

Northern Ocean awarded contract for Deepsea Mira in Namibia

Jul 9, 2025

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie-in project

Jul 9, 2025
Naftogaz launches new high-yield well producing 383,000 cubic meters of gas per day

Naftogaz launches new high-yield well

Jul 9, 2025
Expro Enhances Rig Floor Safety With Innovative Catwalk Sensor Technology

Expro launches Catwalk Sensor technology to enhance rig floor safety

Jul 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button