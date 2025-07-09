Vår Energi enters into collaboration agreement with TechnipFMC

Vår Energi entered into a collaboration agreement with TechnipFMC for delivery of subsea projects for the developments in the Gjøa area in the North Sea.

The collaboration agreement is for five years with the possibility of extension. It covers integrated execution of both SPS (Subsea Production Systems) and SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines) work scopes.

“Currently we are maturing the three oil and gas discoveries for a planned subsea development that will be tied back to the Gjøa platform,” COO of Vår Energi Torger Rød said.

The Gjøa Nord, Cerisa and Ofelia discoveries are estimated to contain up to a total of 110 million barrels of oil equivalent gross. If the license partners decide to proceed, the plan is to coordinate the three developments. This will realize synergies in procurement, engineering, drilling installation and project follow-up. An investment decision is planned in 2026.