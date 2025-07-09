NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie-in project

Jul 9, 2025
Aker Solutions was awarded a contract by Equinor to prepare the topside of Troll C to receive and process the production from the Fram Sør subsea tie-in project. The project will commence right away, with production scheduled to start at the end of 2029.

Fram Sør will be developed as a subsea tie-in to Troll C and will utilize the existing processing capacity on the platform. The area is located 20 km north of the Troll C platform. The Troll C oil and gas field platform is located in the North Sea, approximately 65 km west of Kollsnes, near Bergen.

The tieback requires modifications to the topside of the Troll C platform. The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC), as well as services for the new subsea templates.

