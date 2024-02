Equinor given green light to drill in the Barents Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea offshore Norway. The permit is for the 7220/2-2 exploration well in production license 1080. The license is valid until 14 February 2027.

The well will be drilled using Transocean’s Enabler harsh-environment semisubmersible drilling rig, with work likely to begin in April 2024.