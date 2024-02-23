Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

BP provides Cypre update as drilling begins offshore Trinidad

Feb 23, 2024
0 103 1 minute read

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) has spudded its first well on Cypre offshore Trinidad. It is the first of seven wells to be drilled.

Cypre is BPTT’s next major offshore gas project, a subsea development connecting gas from the Cypre field to its Juniper platform off Trinidad’s southeast coast. Cypre forms part of its strategy of maximizing production from existing infrastructure and identifying innovative solutions to bring gas to the market faster. The first gas is expected sometime in 2025.

“Following the successful delivery of our small pools drilling program, we are pleased to see the safe and efficient retooling and relocation of the Valaris Joe Douglas rig to the Cypre field. Cypre is a significant investment for BPTT to continue to maintain production and the start of the drilling program is an important step in the Cypre project,” said BPTT President David Campbell.

Feb 23, 2024
0 103 1 minute read

Related Articles

TAG Oil completes re-drilling phase onshore Egypt

Feb 23, 2024

Equinor given green light to drill in the Barents Sea

Feb 23, 2024

Enhanced Drilling secures multi-year frame agreement with Equinor

Feb 23, 2024

Perenco begins drilling appraisal well offshore Gabon

Feb 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button