BP provides Cypre update as drilling begins offshore Trinidad

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) has spudded its first well on Cypre offshore Trinidad. It is the first of seven wells to be drilled.

Cypre is BPTT’s next major offshore gas project, a subsea development connecting gas from the Cypre field to its Juniper platform off Trinidad’s southeast coast. Cypre forms part of its strategy of maximizing production from existing infrastructure and identifying innovative solutions to bring gas to the market faster. The first gas is expected sometime in 2025.

“Following the successful delivery of our small pools drilling program, we are pleased to see the safe and efficient retooling and relocation of the Valaris Joe Douglas rig to the Cypre field. Cypre is a significant investment for BPTT to continue to maintain production and the start of the drilling program is an important step in the Cypre project,” said BPTT President David Campbell.