ReconAfrica agrees on Angola joint exploration project

ReconAfrica has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (“ANPG”) for a joint exploration project in the Etosha-Okavango basin, located onshore in southeastern Angola. ANPG is Angola’s national concessionaire and regulator.

The agreement complements ReconAfrica’s activities in Namibia and highlights the potential of the Damara Fold Belt and Rift Basin by adding 5.2 million acres in Angola to the existing 6.3 million acres in Namibia in the highly prospective Damara Fold Belt and Rift Basin exploration plays.

“The encouraging technical results from our recent Naingopo exploration well on PEL 73 onshore Namibia have strengthened our belief in the significant hydrocarbon potential of the Damara Fold Belt play,” said Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of ReconAfrica. “Our regional geological models indicate that the promising Fold Belt play, known for hosting some of the world’s largest fields and covering extensive areas, likely extends into Angola.”

Ownership interest in the MoU Area will be ReconAfrica with an 80% working interest and Sonangol with a 20% working interest. ReconAfrica will have exclusive rights during the MOU term. Under the terms of the MOU, ReconAfrica will initiate and coordinate geological studies, conduct a regional oil and gas seep study, and plan for a 2D seismic program, as well as perform detailed geochemical analysis and sampling of any oil and gas seeps identified within the MOU area, over a 24-month period.