Eni makes major gas discovery offshore Indonesia

Eni made a gas discovery with the Geliga-1 exploration well in the Ganal block, Kutei Basin, offshore Indonesia, approximately 70 km from the East Kalimantan coast. Preliminary estimates indicate in-place resources of approximately 5 Tcf of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate.

The well was drilled to a total depth of approximately 5,100 m in a water depth of around 2,000 m, encountering a significant gas column in the targeted Miocene interval. A drill stem test is planned to assess reservoir productivity.

The Geliga-1 discovery follows the Geng North giant discovery made in late 2023 and the Konta-1 well announced in December 2025, both in the Kutei Basin. Eni operates the Ganal PSC with an 82% interest; Sinopec holds the remaining 18%.

The Ganal PSC is among 19 blocks to be contributed to Searah, a jointly controlled company between Eni and PETRONAS announced in November 2025, with closing expected within Q2 2026. Initial assessments indicate the combined Geliga and Gula resources could support production of an additional 1 bscfd of gas and 80,000 bpd of condensate, with potential for a third production hub in the Kutei Basin.