ADX spuds Hochfeld-1 well in Upper Austria

ADX Energy spudded the Hochfeld-1 (HOCH-1) shallow gas exploration well in its ADX-AT-I exploration license in Upper Austria on 16 April 2026, using the MND Drilling & Services MD-150 drilling rig.

As of 19 April, the well was drilling ahead in 8½-in. hole at a measured depth of 96 m. The well is expected to take approximately 14 days to drill and evaluate in a success case scenario. Total measured depth is approximately 1,430 m, with a true vertical depth of 1,145 m.

ADX is the operator and holds a 50% economic interest in the HOCH prospect. A successful well will be cased and suspended for production testing to determine reserves potential.