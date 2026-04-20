ReconAfrica targets May start for Kavango West 1X zone testing

ReconAfrica has set the 5-in. production liner in the Kavango West 1X discovery well in Namibia, with perforating and production testing of six hydrocarbon-bearing zones expected to commence in early to mid-May.

The testing program will cover approximately 420 m of hydrocarbon-saturated section across the Elandshoek and Huttenberg formations, with zones ranging from 45 to 75 m in thickness. Each zone will be tested sequentially from deepest to shallowest, with each test lasting up to 10 days, putting completion of the full testing period at approximately end of June.

ReconAfrica is also advancing preparations for a follow-up appraisal well located approximately 3-4 km southeast of the Kavango West 1X discovery. A successful appraisal well would enable reserve bookings and support a final investment decision.

In Gabon, the company has received all raw seismic tapes to commence 3D reprocessing over the Loba oil discovery and an additional 400 sq km. Final delivery of the reinterpreted seismic data, using pre-stack depth migration and full waveform inversion technology, is expected in Q4 2026. ReconAfrica operates the Ngulu block with a 55% working interest.