CNOOC: Ultra-deep well in Bohai Bay producing 6,300 bboe/day

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced that the Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field D1 Well in Bohai Bay achieved high yield.

The Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field D1 Well was drilled to a depth of 6,088 m. It is the first CNOOC ultra-deep well in Bohai Bay, and is producing approximately 6,300 bboe per day.

Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field is located in central Bohai Bay, with an average water depth of about 20 meters. It contains proven oil and gas in place of more than 200 billion cu m of natural gas and more than 200 million cu m of oil. It is the first gas field of such a size in the deep buried hill play offshore China.

Throughout 2020, 2023 and 2024, the company gradually brought on-stream Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Pilot Area Development Project, Phase I Development Project and 13-2 Block 5 Well Site Development Project. The gas field is currently producing approximately 37,500 bboe equivalent per day.