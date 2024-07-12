ADNOC deploys AIQ’s RoboWell AI in 10 wells

ADNOC has announced the deployment of RoboWell, AIQ’s pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) autonomous well-control solution, in its operations at the offshore NASR field. Located 130 km northwest of Abu Dhabi, NASR is a fully digital offshore field that uses technology to maximize production and minimize emissions.

RoboWell was developed by AIQ and ADNOC’s Thamama Excellence Center, which leverages big data, digitalization and smart analytics to help access hydrocarbon resources and unlock greater value from existing reservoirs. It uses cloud-based AI algorithms to autonomously operate wells that self-adjust according to changing conditions.

RoboWell was first deployed in 2023 at the onshore NEB field, ADNOC’s first “smart field,” which has implemented AI-enabled technologies. RoboWell has been deployed across an initial 10 wells at NASR, with further deployment of the AI solution scheduled at over 300 wells across ADNOC’s offshore and onshore operations this year.

“RoboWell has already been proven to deliver up to 30% optimization in gas lift consumption and up to 5% increase in operating efficiency, so the expanded implementation of the solution represents a pivotal step for AIQ and ADNOC,” Dr. Chris Cooper, AIQ CEO said.