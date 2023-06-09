Chesapeake issues 2022 Sustainability Report

Chesapeake Energy published its 2022 Sustainability Report, marking the company’s 11th year reporting on its ESG performance.

“The world is short on energy, and we must ensure today’s market has an adequate energy supply to meet consumer needs, while reducing our carbon and environmental impact. Chesapeake’s sustainability strategy, and our performance to date, prove that this is possible,” said Nick Dell’Osso, Chesapeake President and CEO.

This report shows that in 2022 Chesapeake:

Lowered its 2025 climate targets on pathway to net zero. After meeting its initial 2025 interim targets in 2021, Chesapeake further lowered its goal targets for methane intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity to 0.02% and 3.0 mt CO 2 e/gross mboe produced. These targets are in support of the company achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035.

After meeting its initial 2025 interim targets in 2021, Chesapeake further lowered its goal targets for methane intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity to 0.02% and 3.0 mt CO e/gross mboe produced. These targets are in support of the company achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035. Achieved 100% responsibly sourced gas (RSG) across two major basins. Chesapeake is the first company to certify its natural gas production across two major basins as RSG. The company delivers approximately 6 bcf/day of gross operated produced volumes of RSG. This sets us up to Be LNG Ready and primed to serve international markets.

Chesapeake is the first company to certify its natural gas production across two major basins as RSG. The company delivers approximately 6 bcf/day of gross operated produced volumes of RSG. This sets us up to Be LNG Ready and primed to serve international markets. Hired its first Chief Sustainability Officer. Reporting directly to the CEO, the Chief Sustainability Officer leads the company’s sustainability strategy and reporting, among other responsibilities. An environmental engineer by training, she brings to the role extensive experience from within the energy industry.

Reporting directly to the CEO, the Chief Sustainability Officer leads the company’s sustainability strategy and reporting, among other responsibilities. An environmental engineer by training, she brings to the role extensive experience from within the energy industry. Improved safety performance across the workforce. Through focused training and increased safety programs, Chesapeake lowered its employee, contractor and combined (employee and contractor) total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and lost-time incident rate (LTIR). Contractor safety rates improved by approximately 50% year-over-year.

Through focused training and increased safety programs, Chesapeake lowered its employee, contractor and combined (employee and contractor) total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and lost-time incident rate (LTIR). Contractor safety rates improved by approximately 50% year-over-year. Enhanced stakeholder relations. Creating multiple communications channels for stakeholders was a priority for Chesapeake in 2022. The company created dedicated stakeholder engagement teams by asset, adopted new technology to better track community engagement and hosted in-person meetings throughout our assets.

Creating multiple communications channels for stakeholders was a priority for Chesapeake in 2022. The company created dedicated stakeholder engagement teams by asset, adopted new technology to better track community engagement and hosted in-person meetings throughout our assets. Enhanced schedule flexibility to respond to employee needs. Chesapeake introduced remote work opportunities, schedule flexibility and a personal well-being day to the company’s paid time off schedule. These changes are reflective of employee feedback and further support Chesapeake’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

This year’s report is available here. A summary of the report is also available on the company’s sustainability page.