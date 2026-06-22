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Tenaris sets new weight record with coiled tubing string for CUDD Pressure Control

Jun 22, 2026
0 28 Less than a minute

Tenaris manufactured its longest and heaviest 2-5/8-in. OD coiled tubing string to date, delivering an 88-metric-ton BlueCoil string to CUDD Pressure Control for extended-reach completion operations in the Mid-Continent region.

Standard strings for shale applications typically weigh between 55 and 60 metric tons, with any design exceeding 63 metric tons classified as a heavy string at the Tenaris coiled tubing facility in Houston. To accommodate the order, Tenaris expanded the facility’s accumulator and reel capacity before production could begin.

The string has been shipped to Oklahoma. The delivery surpasses a record set by the same facility the previous year.

Jun 22, 2026
0 28 Less than a minute

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