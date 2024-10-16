Buru Energy issues operations update

Buru Energy provided an operational update on the drilling of the Rafael Shallow 1 well, located in EP 428 in Western Australia’s onshore Canning Basin.

The 12-1/4” hole has successfully reached planned section Total Depth (TD) at 712 m measured depth (mRT1) on 15 October 2024. In line with the plan, on 16 October the rig commenced running 9-5/8” casing and was at a depth of 220 mRT1.

Following the running and cementing of the 9-5/8” casing, the drilling plan will involve the installation of the wellhead and blowout preventers in preparation for drilling an 8-1/2” hole section through the target reservoirs.